Fortinet Stock Is Trading Lower Thursday: What's Going On?

Fortinet, Inc. FTNT shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported second quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 59 cents. In addition, Fortinet reported sales of $1.63 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.

Billings grew 15% year-over-year to $1.78 billion. Fortinet also reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 33% and highlighted strong growth in its Security Operations and Unified SASE segments, up 35% and 22% year-over-year, respectively.

Q3 Outlook: Fortinet sees adjusted earnings per share from between 62 cents to $64 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 61 cents. Furthermore, it sees sales from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

FY25 Outlook: The company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $2.43 to $2.49 to between $2.47 to $2.53, versus the consensus estimate of $2.48. It also narrowed its sales guidance from between $6.65 billion to $6.85 billion to between $6.67 billion to $6.82 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion.

Also, the company raised its full-year billings guidance midpoint by $100 million

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

  • Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet and lowered the price target from $125 to $95.
  • Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Fortinet and lowered the price target from $110 to $90.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Underperform rating on Fortinet and lowered the price target from $87 to $75.
  • Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating on Fortinet and lowered the price target from $120 to $100.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating on Fortinet and lowered the price target from $110 to $90.

FTNT Price Action: At the time of writing, Fortinet shares are trading 25.3% lower at $72.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

