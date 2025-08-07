Can Opendoor Survive The Real Estate Deep Freeze?

Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN is facing a pivotal moment as it navigates a U.S. housing market that the CEO described as "very challenging" and gripped by high mortgage rates and weakened demand.

What To Know: On the company's Q2 earnings call on Monday, Opendoor management projected cautious optimism, though not for a recovery in the housing market.

Opendoor's short-term outlook reflects expectations for continued low volumes due to macroeconomic factors. Sequential revenue declined in the third and fourth quarters.

"Persistently high mortgage rates continue to suppress buyer demand, leading to lower clearance and record delistings. Our second half expectations take into account current macro dynamics, typical seasonal patterns in our cash offer business, and the early stage nature of our platform evolution," CFO Selim Freiha told analysts and investors on the earnings call.

Opendoor's letter to shareholders also projected a gloomy near-term outlook for the real estate market.

“Looking ahead, we believe housing market weakness will persist, and we are not assuming any near-term catalyst for improvement,” the company wrote.

Homeowners surveyed by research firm ResiClub also have a bearish outlook on the market with a majority (55%) expecting home prices in their local market to either stay flat or decline over the next 12 months.

Path Ahead: Opendoor, with CEO Carrie Wheeler at the helm, is set to accelerate its pivot from a single-product, inventory-heavy iBuyer to a streamlined, multi-product platform delivered primarily through agents.

New offerings such as "Key Connections" and "Cash Plus" aim to make Opendoor's services more capital-light and scalable.

The company is betting that working closely with agents and delivering a suite of digital solutions will drive broader adoption and steadier revenue as it navigates the difficult housing market.

OPEN Stock Price: Opendoor shares were down 7.49% at $1.73 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock