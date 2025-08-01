What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA stock saw an early session dipm in line with broader market weakness following a surprisingly soft U.S. jobs report. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The report, which revealed a significant slowdown in hiring and disappointing downward revisions for previous months, sent a wave of economic uncertainty through the markets and initially dragged down equities, including high-growth names like Tesla.

However, investor focus will likely remain on Tesla’s long-term artificial intelligence ambitions. The company’s recent announcement of a landmark $16.5 billion multiyear deal with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-generation AI6 chip in Texas has been a significant point of interest.

This new chip is expected to be a crucial component for Tesla’s future products, including the Robotaxi and the Optimus bot, and is seen by analysts as a “valuable opportunity” for the company to gain hands-on foundry experience.

This strategic move comes on the heels of the company’s second-quarter earnings report. While the report missed Wall Street estimates on revenue and earnings, the company reaffirmed that new, more affordable models are still planned for the second half of 2025.

Adding to the positive sentiment, RBC Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the stock, raising its price target to $325, citing significant upside from non-automotive segments such as robotaxis and humanoid robots.

This optimism contrasts with a recent downgrade from China Renaissance but is supported by a long-term bullish outlook from Morgan Stanley, which has predicted the self-driving industry could become a $200 billion market by 2030.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Tesla shows a mixed but largely positive technical profile. The company scores strongly on Quality with a rating of 73.76, indicating a financially healthy firm. It also posts solid scores for both Momentum (67.02) and Growth (64.53).

However, the stock is rated very poorly on its Value score at just 10.06, suggesting it may be considered overvalued by some metrics. The price trend data reflects this complexity, indicating a negative short-term trend, but a positive outlook for both the medium and long term.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA shares are trading 1.65% lower at $303.22 Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $182.00.

