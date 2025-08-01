AEye (LIDR) Stock Falters Despite Upbeat Q2 Business Developments

Shares of lidar technology developer AEye Inc LIDR are trading slightly lower Friday morning after the company released its second-quarter 2025 financial results. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, AEye reported quarterly revenue of just $22,000 and a non-GAAP net loss of 35 cents per share. While the loss per share showed an improvement from prior periods, the low revenue figure and ongoing cash burn drew scrutiny. The company’s second-quarter cash burn, excluding financing, was $7.1 million.

Despite the modest financials, AEye’s management painted an optimistic picture for the future. Key business highlights included full integration into the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin platform and selection by a major transportation original equipment manufacturer for a potential $30 million revenue opportunity.

CEO Matt Fisch meanwhile stated the company has “reached a critical inflection point” and is engaged with over 100 potential customers. Investors are also closely watching the company’s liquidity. AEye ended the quarter with $19.2 million in cash and equivalents.

With a projected full-year cash burn between $27 million and $29 million, the pressure is on for its strategic partnerships to convert into substantial revenue streams. The market’s reaction suggests that for now, concerns about current cash flow are outweighing the promise of future growth.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LIDR shares are trading lower by 15% to $3.07 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.44 and a 52-week low of $0.49.

Read Also: Elon Musk Reacts Sarcastically About LiDAR As Waymo Attempts Head-On Collision, Blocks Traffic: ‘What Do I Know About Technology’

How To Buy LIDR Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for AEye – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of AEye, which is trading at $3.07 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 32.57 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock