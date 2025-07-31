Hims & Hers Stock Up, Nearing All-Time High As Weight-Loss Giants Stumble

Shares of telehealth company Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS are up Thursday afternoon, and at one point, approached a new all-time high. The rally comes amid significant headwinds for major pharmaceutical companies in the lucrative weight-loss drug market.

HIMS stock was up most of the day. Check the latest price here.

What To Know: The primary catalyst appears to be a guidance cut from Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy. The Danish firm lowered its 2025 sales growth forecast, citing slower-than-expected U.S. adoption and increased competition from compounded drugs.

This news has highlighted the disruptive role of companies like Hims & Hers, which offer patients access to more affordable, compounded versions of GLP-1 medications.

Analysts and market reports suggest that Hims & Hers is directly benefiting from the accessibility and pricing challenges plaguing branded drugs from both Novo Nordisk and its competitor, Eli Lilly.

While the pharmaceutical giants grapple with reimbursement issues and combat what they term “copycat versions,” Hims has successfully positioned itself as a key player in the consumer-facing telehealth space for weight management.

Investors are now focused on the company's upcoming financial results. Hims & Hers is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 4. The report will be a critical test of whether the company's strategic positioning is translating into the strong revenue and growth that the recent stock surge anticipates.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: A closer look at the stock’s quantitative profile via Benzinga Edge highlights the factors driving investor enthusiasm. HIMS boasts exceptionally high scores for Momentum at 97.93 and Growth at 98.84, placing it in the top tier of publicly traded companies for these metrics.

This powerful trend is confirmed by positive checkmarks across its short, medium, and long-term price trends. However, this performance comes at a premium. The stock receives a very low Value score of 8.55.

This data combination paints a clear picture of a classic high-momentum growth stock that, while showing fundamental strength and market tailwinds, is considered expensive by traditional valuation standards.

HIMS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HIMS shares are trading higher by 1.04% to $65.94 on Thursday at publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.98 and a 52-week low of $13.47.

Read Also: Ozempic And Wegovy Maker Cuts Outlook In Surprise Move, Picks New CEO

How To Buy HIMS Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Hims & Hers Health — be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way, it allows you to profit from the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock