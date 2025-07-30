July 30, 2025 12:16 PM 1 min read

United Therapeutics Stock Slides On Q2 Earnings: The Details

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
United Therapeutics Corp UTHR reported second-quarter financial results before the market open on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

  • Q2 Revenue: $798.6 million, versus estimates of $805.48 million
  • Q2 EPS: $6.41, versus estimates of $7.14

Total revenue was up 12% on a year-over-year basis. Tyvaso DPI revenue was up 22% year-over-year to $315 million. Nebulized Tyvaso, Orenitram and Unituxin all showed double-digit revenue growth on a year-over-year basis.

United Therapeutics ended the quarter with approximately $4.97 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

“Our second quarter yet again produced record-setting results driven by the strength of our foundational commercial business,” said Martine Rothblatt, chairperson and CEO of United Therapeutics.

“We continue to believe there is no other biotech company like ours that provides this combination of sales growth and operating cash flow with near- to medium-term catalysts positioned for sustained long-term growth.”

United Therapeutics said it expects data from its TETON 2 study of nebulized treprostinil in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in September.

UTHR Price Action: United Therapeutics shares were down 2.63% at $289.73 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

