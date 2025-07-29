What's Going On With Whirlpool Shares Today?

Whirlpool Corp WHR shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and significantly lowered its guidance for the full year.

What To Know: The stock dropped to around $84 after opening the day above $97, reflecting investor concern over a weaker-than-expected performance and mounting financial pressures.

According to a note from Bank of America, which downgraded Whirlpool from Neutral to Underperform, the company missed both revenue and earnings targets for the second quarter.

Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $1.34, well below its previous estimate of $1.47 and adjusted EBIT of $200 million, roughly 8% under forecasts. The shortfall was largely driven by underperformance in its North American Major Domestic Appliances (MDA) segment, where sales dropped 5% year over year.

The firm also cut its full-year 2025 ongoing EPS guidance to $6–$8, down from its prior range of $10. Management now expects flat organic revenue growth for the year and operating margins are projected to remain constrained.

Analysts pointed to multiple challenges ahead, including elevated leverage, softening consumer demand and muted benefits from U.S. import tariffs. While Whirlpool's domestic manufacturing footprint was initially expected to give it a competitive edge, BofA noted that foreign competitors appear more willing to sacrifice near-term margins to maintain market share.

Adding to investor concerns, Whirlpool reduced its annual dividend by nearly 50%, from $7 to $3.60, and lowered its free cash flow forecast to $400 million. The company's leverage remains elevated at 5.4x net debt to EBITDA and its credit rating was recently downgraded to high yield.

Bank of America lowered its price objective for Whirlpool shares to $70, citing reduced earnings forecasts and sustained financial risk. The firm cut its 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates by 22% and 23%, respectively.

Despite plans to close a sale of its India business by year-end, analysts remain cautious about Whirlpool's near-term outlook amid intensifying competition, high debt levels, and fading tailwinds.

WHR Price Action: Whirlpool shares closed Tuesday down 13.43% at $84.76, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Grzegorz Czapski via Shutterstock