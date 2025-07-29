Whirlpool Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On?

Whirlpool Corporation WHR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected second quarter financial results and cut its 2025 guidance.

What To Know: Whirlpool reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78. In addition, it reported sales of $3.77 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion.

Following the earnings report, B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich downgraded Whirlpool from a Neutral rating to a Underperform rating and lowered its price target from $100 to $70.

FY25 Outlook: Whirlpool lowered its EPS guidance from $8.75 to between $5.00 to $7.00, versus the consensus estimate of $7.81. It also lowered its adjusted EPS guidance from $10 to between $6.00 to $8.00, versus the consensus estimate of $9.23. The company affirmed its sales guidance of $15.80 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion.

WHR Price Action: At the time of writing, Whirlpool shares are trading 12.3% lower at $85.82, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock