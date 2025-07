ATAI Life Sciences, Revvity And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.3% on Monday.

Shares of ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced the Phase 2b trial of Inidascamine in patients with cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia did not meet its primary endpoint.

ATAI Life Sciences shares dipped 9.3% to $3.23 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO declined 9.2% to $6.29 in pre-market trading. Fusion Fuel Green shares jumped 47% on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary has confirmed several new projects.

declined 9.2% to $6.29 in pre-market trading. Fusion Fuel Green shares jumped 47% on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary has confirmed several new projects. Revvity Inc RVTY fell 7.4% to $96.00 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its FY2025 earnings guidance.

fell 7.4% to $96.00 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its FY2025 earnings guidance. KB Financial Group In c KB shares declined 5.1% to $81.50 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

c shares declined 5.1% to $81.50 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics Inc RAPP fell 4.9% to $15.27 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Friday.

fell 4.9% to $15.27 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Friday. Metsera Inc MTSR declined 4.9% to $38.50 in pre-market trading.

declined 4.9% to $38.50 in pre-market trading. Volcon Inc VLCN fell 4.6% to $12.79 in pre-market trading.

fell 4.6% to $12.79 in pre-market trading. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd SHG fell 4.6% to $48.59 in pre-market trading. On Friday, Shinhan Financial Group posted second-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share on sales of $2.048 billion.

fell 4.6% to $48.59 in pre-market trading. On Friday, Shinhan Financial Group posted second-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share on sales of $2.048 billion. Cantor Equity Partners I Inc CEPO tumbled 4.3% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.

tumbled 4.3% to $11.35 in pre-market trading. Quantumscape Corp QS fell 3.6% to $11.54 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock