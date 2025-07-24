AST SpaceMobile Stock Is Tumbling After The Bell: Here's Why

AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS shares are tumbling in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company announced a proposed private offering.

What Happened: AST SpaceMobile said it intends to offer $500 million of convertible senior notes due 2032 in a private offering to institutional investors. The company plans to grant the initial purchasers a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75 million of the notes.

AST SpaceMobile intends to use the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions in connection with the offering, as well as for general corporate purposes.

AST SpaceMobile also announced a concurrent cash repurchase of up to $135 million worth of its 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2032. Last month, the company announced a $225 million repurchase of the same notes in privately negotiated repurchase transactions with a limited number of holders.

AST SpaceMobile had a total of $874.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31. The company is due to report second-quarter financial results next month, per Benzinga Pro.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were down 9.44% in after-hours, trading at $54.39 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

