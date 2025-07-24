C3 AI Stock Is Tumbling Thursday: What's Going On?

C3.Ai Inc AI shares are falling Thursday after the company announced a planned CEO transition.

What To Know: C3.ai said it initiated a search for a new CEO to replace Thomas Siebel, who is battling health issues. The search will be led by a search firm that will report to a committee of C3.ai management and board members.

“After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in early 2025, I have experienced significant visual impairment,” Siebel said.

“For C3 AI to reach its full potential – which I believe is spectacular – the board and I have initiated a search for a new CEO who can take the company to the next level of growth and success.”

Siebel will remain CEO until a successor is appointed. He plans to continue in his role as executive chairman after a replacement is named. Siebel will focus on strategy, product innovation and partner and customer relationships.

AI Price Action: C3.ai shares were down 8.9% at $26.55 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

