LendingTree Stock Climbs As Company Signals Stronger Growth Ahead

LendingTree Inc TREE shares are moving higher in extended trading Wednesday after the company provided preliminary results for the second quarter.

What To Know: After the market close on Wednesday, LendingTree updated expectations for the second and third quarters and raised its full-year outlook.

LendingTree now expects second-quarter revenue of $250 million, above previous guidance of $241 million to $248 million. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million, above prior guidance of $29 to $31 million.

LendingTree also introduced preliminary third-quarter revenue guidance of $273 million to $281 million. Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million.

The company also updated its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $1 billion to $1.05 billion, up from prior guidance of $955 million to $995 million. LendingTree expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be between $119 million and $126 million. The company previously guided for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $116 million to $124 million.

“Our business is generating strong financial performance, with all three of our segments producing double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter,” said Doug Lebda, chairman and CEO of LendingTree.

“We believe the momentum in our business, combined with a focus on disciplined execution, will drive ongoing improvement in financial results.”

TREE Price Action: LendingTree shares were up 11.5% in after-hours, trading at $45.78 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

