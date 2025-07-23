LendingTree Stock Climbs As Company Signals Stronger Growth Ahead

- LendingTree now expects second-quarter revenue of $250 million, above previous guidance of $241 million to $248 million.
- The company introduces preliminary third-quarter revenue guidance of $273 million to $281 million.
LendingTree Inc TREE shares are moving higher in extended trading Wednesday after the company provided preliminary results for the second quarter.
What To Know: After the market close on Wednesday, LendingTree updated expectations for the second and third quarters and raised its full-year outlook.
LendingTree now expects second-quarter revenue of $250 million, above previous guidance of $241 million to $248 million. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million, above prior guidance of $29 to $31 million.
LendingTree also introduced preliminary third-quarter revenue guidance of $273 million to $281 million. Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million.
The company also updated its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $1 billion to $1.05 billion, up from prior guidance of $955 million to $995 million. LendingTree expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be between $119 million and $126 million. The company previously guided for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $116 million to $124 million.
“Our business is generating strong financial performance, with all three of our segments producing double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter,” said Doug Lebda, chairman and CEO of LendingTree.
“We believe the momentum in our business, combined with a focus on disciplined execution, will drive ongoing improvement in financial results.”
TREE Price Action: LendingTree shares were up 11.5% in after-hours, trading at $45.78 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
