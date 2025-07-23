GoPro Stock Surges As Meme Frenzy, Short Squeeze Potential Collide

Shares of GoPro Inc GPRO are continuing their remarkable ascent on Wednesday, caught in a wave of renewed meme stock enthusiasm among retail investors.

The action camera maker’s stock saw a massive rally Tuesday and has maintained its momentum, pushing its market capitalization past $250 million.

What To Know: The current rally appears to be a classic short squeeze scenario. With a short interest of 9.43%, a surge in buying pressure can force bearish investors to buy back shares to cover their positions, fueling further price increases.

The stock's Relative Strength Index has soared to 88, a level indicating heavily overbought conditions which can signal a potential future pullback. The current days-to-cover ratio, a metric indicating how long it would take short sellers to exit their positions, stands at 2.13.

This momentum began late Tuesday when GPRO skyrocketed nearly 60% in after-hours trading. While the primary driver is the meme stock phenomenon reminiscent of past GameStop and AMC Entertainment rallies, positive company news has provided a supportive backdrop for investors.

GoPro recently won an initial ruling in a patent infringement case and provided an optimistic second-quarter financial outlook in May, projecting sales and earnings above Wall Street expectations. The convergence of retail fervor and improving fundamentals has likely created a perfect storm for the stock’s recent volatility.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GPRO shares are trading higher by 16.4% to $1.63 during Wednesday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.37 and a 52-week low of $0.40.

Image: Shutterstock