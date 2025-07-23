Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Stock Is Surging: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR are soaring higher Wednesday morning, continuing a 33% monthly rally and bucking bearish analyst sentiment.

The surge comes despite a recent price target cut from BofA Securities, which lowered its outlook from $16 to $10.50 while maintaining an Underperform rating.

What To Know: Wednesday’s rally appears fueled by investor optimism following a Tuesday report from ProPublica. The report detailed a draft executive order from the Trump administration aimed at slashing environmental review regulations for commercial rocket launches.

For a company like Intuitive Machines, which depends on launch providers to carry its lunar landers to space, such a policy shift could be a significant tailwind. A streamlined regulatory process could lead to a higher cadence of launches at potentially lower costs, directly benefiting LUNR’s business model and mission timelines.

While industry advocates praised the potential for faster operations, the ProPublica report also highlighted concerns from critics about risks to public safety and the environment.

Investors on Wednesday otherwise appear to be focusing on the upside, betting that a more favorable regulatory environment could outweigh recent concerns and unlock significant value for companies across the commercial space ecosystem.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on proprietary data from Benzinga Edge, which ranks stocks on four critical factors, Intuitive Machines presents a profile attractive to momentum-focused traders.

The stock earns an exceptionally high Momentum score of 92.15, indicating its recent price action is significantly stronger than its peers. However, the stock scores very low on Value at 24.81, suggesting it may be overvalued based on underlying financial metrics.

Ratings for Growth and Quality were not available, which can be common for companies in nascent, high-speculation industries.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LUNR shares are trading 13.7% to $12.83 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.95 and a 52-week low of $3.15.

