SentinelOne Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc S are trading higher Monday, building on recent gains despite a lack of fresh company-specific announcements for the session. The upward momentum appears to be driven by investor optimism following a series of positive developments last week.

What To Know: Likely the most direct catalyst came last Friday when Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $24 price target. The bullish call signals confidence in SentinelOne's market strategy and future performance, likely prompting fresh investor interest.

This analyst endorsement capped a busy week of news for the AI-powered security company. Last Thursday, SentinelOne announced a key partnership with Abstract Security to integrate its data pipeline with SentinelOne's Singularity platform, a move designed to reduce irrelevant data and accelerate threat response times for enterprise clients.

Earlier in the week, the company highlighted its expanded offerings in the AWS Marketplace, simplifying the procurement process for its AI SIEM and cloud security solutions. This followed the announcement of being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the fifth consecutive year.

This cascade of positive news, spanning from an analyst rating update and strategic technology partnerships to prestigious industry accolades, could paint a compelling growth narrative for SentinelOne.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, SentinelOne presents a mixed quantitative picture. The stock scores poorly on Momentum with a rating of 20.39 and on Growth with a rating of 19.69, suggesting it has lagged its peers in both recent price performance and fundamental growth metrics. However, its Value score is a neutral 51.28, indicating that the company is considered to be fairly valued at its current price.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, S shares are trading higher by 8.77% to $19.59 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.29 and a 52-week low of $15.36.

Read Also: Trump Admin Pours $1 Billion Into Cyber Warfare Capabilities — While Slashing US Cybersecurity Defenses

How To Buy S Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for SentinelOne – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of SentinelOne, which is trading at $19.3 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 5.18 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock