Blaize (BZAI) Stock Surges On $120 Million Asian AI Infrastructure Deal

Shares of Blaize Holdings Inc BZAI are soaring Friday afternoon following the announcement of a landmark collaboration with Starshine Computing Power Technology, an Asian AI infrastructure provider. The agreement carries a minimum value of $120 million over its initial 18-month term.

What To Know: The partnership will deploy Blaize’s hybrid AI platform across Asia, beginning in fiscal the third-quarter of 2025. The initiative targets the rapidly growing demand for real-time, localized AI solutions to power smart cities, industrial automation and intelligent public services. The initial focus will be on smart city applications in key countries, including India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and China.

Blaize CEO Dinakar Munagala called the venture “the beginning of real-world AI infrastructure at scale,” pointing to Asia’s $112 billion market for intelligent systems. The collaboration will leverage Blaize's energy-efficient Graph Streaming Processor technology to complement existing GPU-based infrastructure.

The company says this hybrid approach aims to significantly lower energy consumption and total ownership costs while enabling real-time edge processing for surveillance, manufacturing and AgTech.

Starshine Chairman Teng Ma praised Blaize’s platform for its ability to meet the “surging demand across Asia for real-time, localized intelligence.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BZAI shares are trading higher by 70% to $5.15 Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.25 and a 52-week low of $1.70.

