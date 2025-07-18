Draganfly (DPRO) Stock Plummets On $25M Offering: What Investors Need To Know

Shares of drone developer Draganfly Inc DPRO are falling sharply Friday morning, reversing following this week’s rally. The sharp pullback follows the company’s announcement of a new stock offering.

What To Know: On Thursday, DPRO shares surged after the company revealed its Commander3 XL drone was selected by a key U.S. Department of Defense branch for intelligence and surveillance operations. The positive momentum was amplified when H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating and nearly doubled the firm's price target on the stock to $6 from $3.50.

Before the market opened Friday, Draganfly announced a deal with institutional investors to raise approximately $25 million. The company is selling 4,672,895 units at a price of $5.35 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and one purchase warrant.

This capital raise, while intended to fund growth and general corporate purposes, creates shareholder dilution. The offering price represented a steep discount to Thursday’s close, triggering a sell-off as the market digests the influx of new shares. The offering is expected to close on or about July 21.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DPRO shares are trading lower by 27% to $5.28 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.30 and a 52-week low of $1.55.

