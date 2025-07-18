Bit Origin Shares Are Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Bit Origin BTOG shares are trading higher Friday on possible continued momentum after the company announced Thursday that it secured $500 million in equity and debt facilities to launch the company’s Dogecoin DOGE/USD treasury strategy.

What To Know: Bit Origin entered into agreements with accredited investors for up to $400 million in Class A ordinary shares and up to $100 million in convertible debt. The company said it has completed an initial closing of $15 million under the debt facility and plans to use a significant portion of the proceeds to acquire Dogecoin.

Bit Origin said the move makes it the first publicly listed company on a major U.S. exchange to accumulate Dogecoin as a core treasury asset.

"Bit Origin is evolving beyond mining infrastructure to engage directly in the value and utility of digital assets," said CEO and Chairman Jinghai Jiang. "What started as a joke has evolved into a globally liquid asset with payments utility."

BTOG Price Action: At the time of writing, Bit Origin stock is trading 26.1% higher at 79 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

