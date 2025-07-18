Interactive Brokers Stock Is Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter adjusted earnings per share and sales on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: Interactive reported adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, topping the consensus estimate of 45 cents. Revenue came in at $1.48 billion, also above the expected $1.36 billion.

Commission revenue rose 27% to $516 million, driven by higher customer trading volumes. Stock, options and futures trading volumes increased 31%, 24% and 18%, respectively.

Net interest income climbed 9% to $860 million, boosted by higher average customer credit balances and securities lending. The figure includes a one-time $26 million tax recovery credit.

The company also reported customer growth metrics. Total accounts rose 32% to 3.87 million, while customer equity increased 34% to $664.6 billion.

Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) rose 49% to 3.55 million. Customer credits increased 34% to $143.7 billion, and margin loan balances climbed 18% to $65.1 billion.

IBKR Price Action: At the time of writing, Interactive shares are trading 7.29% higher at $63.73, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

