A 'Swiss Army Knife' For The Military? Here's Why Draganfly Stock is Taking Off

Shares of drone solutions developer Draganfly Inc DPRO are surging Thursday, propelled by a combination of a new military contract and a subsequent analyst upgrade. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally follows Draganfly’s announcement on Wednesday that its versatile Commander3 XL (C3XL) drone was selected by a key branch of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Often called the "Swiss Army Knife" of drones for its modular design, the C3XL will be deployed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. Draganfly noted the procurement, arranged through a prime contractor, involved direct collaboration with military end-users to meet specific mission needs.

CEO Cameron Chell said the selection “further validates the Commander3 XL's reliability and versatility for frontline applications.”

Building on this news, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on Draganfly stock Thursday and nearly doubled his price target, raising it from $3.50 to $6. This strong endorsement from Wall Street, following a pivotal defense contract, is likely the clear catalyst for Thursday's rally.

DPRO Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Draganfly shares closed Thursday up 39.38% to $7.22. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.31 and a 52-week low of $1.58.

