EXCLUSIVE: Draganfly's 'Swiss Army Knife' Drone Lands DoD Deal

Draganfly Inc. DPRO, a developer of drone solutions and systems, announced Wednesday that its Commander3 XL (C3XL) UAV platform, often referred to as the “Swiss Army Knife” of drones, has been selected by a key branch of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

This selection aligns with the DoD’s next-generation deployment strategies to enhance advanced reconnaissance and operational effectiveness.

The procurement was arranged through a prime contractor, with Draganfly collaborating directly with military end-users to tailor the Commander3 XL to real-world mission needs.

This close partnership ensured the integration of critical capabilities for modern defense operations, the company said.

The Commander3 XL will be deployed in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations that demand elevated performance and flexibility, underscoring the increasing need for adaptable UAV platforms in active defense missions.

“This delivery further validates the Commander3 XL’s reliability and versatility for frontline applications,” stated Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell.

Renowned for its modular design and strong performance, the C3XL is built for complex defense and emergency missions with versatile adaptability.

