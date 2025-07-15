Why Longevity Health Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Longevity Health Holdings Inc XAGE surged on Tuesday afternoon following the announcement of its definitive merger agreement with plasma collection leader True Health Inc.

What To Know: The all-stock transaction will see the combined entity continue trading on Nasdaq under the XAGE ticker. This strategic pivot follows Longevity Health’s mutual termination of a previously announced merger with 20/20 BioLabs. The new deal with True Health, which operates as THPlasma, aims to leverage plasma synergies to drive bioaesthetic innovation.

This merger builds on Longevity’s recent acquisitions of Carmell Therapeutics and Elevai Skincare, which have technologies that utilize plasma-derived growth factors and exosomes. THPlasma plays a role in addressing the U.S. shortfall of plasma-derived therapeutics.

CEO George Chi called the merger a “transformative step expected to supercharge our growth by unlocking access to public markets.”

XAGE Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Longevity Health shares closed Tuesday up 115.50% to $5.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.10 and a 52-week low of $2.20.

