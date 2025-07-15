Newegg Commerce Stock Is Moving Lower Tuesday: What's Going On?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company six month financial results for 2025 and announced a sales agreement to sell up to $65 million in common stock.

What To Know: Newegg entered into a sales agreement with Needham & Company to sell up to $65 million of its common shares through an at-the-market offering. The company will pay the sales agent a 3% commission on gross proceeds from any sales made under the agreement.

In terms of financial results, the company expects to report net sales between $678.3 million and $713.1 million for the six months ended June 30. Gross merchandise value is projected between $827.7 million and $870.1 million, with gross profit between $77.6 million and $81.6 million.

Newegg anticipates a net loss ranging from $1.7 million to $5.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $9.3 million and $13.3 million. Final financial results are expected to be released around August 21.

NEGG Price Action: At the time of publication, Newegg shares are trading 18% lower at $29.69, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.