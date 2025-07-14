Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock Resumes Rally Amid Restructuring Optimism

Wolfspeed Inc WOLF shares are trading sharply higher Monday morning, extending volatility that began last week despite a lack of new company-specific announcements for the session. Monday’s move follows a series of strategic moves by the company last week.

What To Know: Last week, Wolfspeed initiated a pre-packaged Chapter 11 filing, a move met with strong investor optimism. The company's restructuring plan is set to erase approximately $4.6 billion in debt, a 70% reduction, and slash annual cash interest payments by 60%. This financial overhaul is designed to accelerate the company’s path to profitability.

Fueling the rally was last Monday’s announcement of Gregor van Issum as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1. Van Issum, a veteran of the semiconductor industry with experience at ams-OSRAM and NXP Semiconductors, is seen as a critical addition to guide Wolfspeed through its transformation.

Wolfspeed expects to emerge from the restructuring process by the end of the third quarter while continuing normal operations and deliveries to its customers.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WOLF shares are trading higher by 7.89% to $1.43 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.20 and a 52-week low of $0.39.

