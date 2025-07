Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Levi Strauss shares jumped 7.9% to $21.30 in the pre-market trading session.

Gainers

Gainers

Future FinTech Group Inc FTFT surged 125.2% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.

surged 125.2% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday. Above Food Ingredients Inc . ABVE climbed 104.4% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after jumping 335% on Thursday.

. climbed 104.4% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after jumping 335% on Thursday. LM Funding America, Inc . LMFA rose 83.1% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.

. rose 83.1% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday. Bit Origin Ltd BTOG jumped 58.4% to $0.4594 in pre-market trading as Bitcoin rallied past $118,000.

jumped 58.4% to $0.4594 in pre-market trading as Bitcoin rallied past $118,000. ATIF Holdings Limited ZBAI gained 29% to $0.5041 in pre-market trading after adding 9% on Thursday.

gained 29% to $0.5041 in pre-market trading after adding 9% on Thursday. TAO Synergies Inc . TAOX gained 17% to $9.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday.

. gained 17% to $9.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday. Argo Blockchain plc ARBK gained 22.4% to $0.3392 in pre-market trading after adding 4% on Thursday.

gained 22.4% to $0.3392 in pre-market trading after adding 4% on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics Limited ATHE gained 17.5% to $4.57 in pre-market trading.

gained 17.5% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. Cango Inc. CANG gained 17.1% to $6.30 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR declined 44% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued regulatory update on Deramiocel BLA for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

declined 44% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued regulatory update on Deramiocel BLA for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Concorde International Group Ltd . CIGL dipped 30% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 80% on Thursday.

. dipped 30% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 80% on Thursday. Q32 Bio Inc . QTTB dipped 24.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 120% on Thursday.

. dipped 24.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 120% on Thursday. Youlife Group Inc. YOUL fell 23.2% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after dipping 82% on Thursday.

fell 23.2% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after dipping 82% on Thursday. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP fell 22.2% to $0.7003 in pre-market trading after gaining over 29% on Thursday. The company recently completed a private placement, raising $30.5 million.

fell 22.2% to $0.7003 in pre-market trading after gaining over 29% on Thursday. The company recently completed a private placement, raising $30.5 million. SU Group Holdings Limited SUGP fell 18.1% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Thursday.

fell 18.1% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Thursday. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited COOT declined 17% to $0.5000 in pre-market trading.

declined 17% to $0.5000 in pre-market trading. Steakholder Foods Ltd. STKH shares tumbled 13.3% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 71% on Thursday.

shares tumbled 13.3% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 71% on Thursday. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. RHLD shares fell 9.5% to $36.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.

shares fell 9.5% to $36.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday. Albemarle Corporation ALB fell 4% to $71.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

