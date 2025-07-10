July 10, 2025 4:44 PM 1 min read

Levi Strauss Shares Jump On Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat, Raised Outlook

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Levi Strauss & Co LEVI reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Earnings: Levi Strauss reported second-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, beating estimates of 13 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue was up 5% in the Americas, up 14% in Europe and flat in Asia. Direct-to-consumer revenue climbed 11% and wholesale revenue increased 3% year-over-year.

Total inventories increased 15% on a dollar basis. The company ended the quarter with $654 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We delivered another strong quarter, reflecting broad-based strength across the board — clear evidence that our strategic agenda is gaining traction,” said Michelle Gass, president and CEO of Levi Strauss.

“We’re entering the second half of 2025 from a position of strength as our ambition to transform into a denim lifestyle brand and best-in-class DTC retailer becomes our reality.”

Outlook: Levi Strauss raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to a range of 1% to 2%. The company previously expected 1% to 2% declines in revenue for 2025.

Levi also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share to a new range of $1.25 to $1.30 per share, versus estimates of $1.23 per share.

LEVI Price Action: Levi Strauss shares were up 7.40% in after-hours, trading at $21.19 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.

