XCF Global, Inc. SAFX stock is trading higher on Thursday, with a session volume of 95.7 million compared to the average volume of 6.21 million as per data from Benzinga Pro.

A key player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Synthetic Aviation Fuel (SAF), the company shared its strategic plan to invest close to $1 billion in developing a network of SAF production facilities, expanding its U.S. footprint, and advancing its international growth strategy.

From inception, approximately $350 million has been invested to bring New Rise Reno online which has created approximately 60 full-time management, engineering, and related jobs in the Reno-Tahoe area.

Also Read: Top 3 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio For July

More than 2 billion people globally live in countries with SAF blending mandates or strong incentives like tax credits – by 2030, this number is expected to grow to more than 4 billion people.

Expanding global demand underpins XCF’s decision to scale production at home and internationally, ensuring the company is positioned to serve markets where policy, aviation demand, and decarbonization goals align.

“We’re not simply dreaming about decarbonizing the aviation industry – we’re building it right now,” said Mihir Dange, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of XCF. “With over $350 million already invested through New Rise Reno, we’ve proven that we can bring large-scale, commercial SAF production online. Our strategy is to invest nearly $1 billion over the next three years to develop multiple production facilities that will deliver real volumes, real revenue, and real impact for our shareholders.”

U.S. Growth Pipeline

XCF’s U.S. expansion plan includes three additional production sites that have already been acquired and are ready for development. Each facility is expected to have a nameplate production capacity of 40 million gallons.

Together with New Rise Reno, these sites are expected to deliver a total production capacity of approximately 160 million gallons per year by the end of 2028.

The first new facility, New Rise Reno 2, will be adjacent to the existing New Rise Reno facility, enabling economies of scale and leveraging shared utilities and logistics infrastructure; this facility is expected to be completed in 2027.

The second facility will be in Ft. Myers, Florida, chosen due to growing SAF demand in the Southeast U.S. and access to port infrastructure; this facility is expected to be completed by 2028.

Finally, the third facility will be in Wilson, North Carolina, strategically located to serve East Coast markets and support local economic development; this facility is also expected to be completed by 2028.

International Expansion Strategy

In addition to its U.S. pipeline, XCF is pursuing an international growth strategy to expand its platform into high-potential global markets.

The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch New Rise Australia, a new SAF and renewable diesel production platform in partnership with Continual Renewable Ventures.

Price Action: SAFX stock is trading higher by 70.7% to $2.56 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock