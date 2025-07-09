Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Shares Skyrocket On New Patent: What's Going On?

Shares of Evoke Pharma Inc EVOK are trading sharply higher Wednesday morning after the specialty pharmaceutical company announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a new patent covering its lead product, GIMOTI.

What To Know: The nasal spray is a treatment for adults with moderate to severe symptoms of diabetic gastroparesis. The new patent, which is expected to expire in December 2036, will extend the market exclusivity for GIMOTI®, a non-oral formulation of metoclopramide.

Evoke Pharma plans to list the patent in the FDA’s Orange Book, a key move in protecting the drug from generic competition. This news sent the company’s stock price into overdrive, with shares trading significantly higher in Wednesday’s session.

“This new patent allowance adds meaningful value to the GIMOTI® franchise by reinforcing protection around how and in whom the therapy is used,” said Matt D’Onofrio, CEO of Evoke Pharma.

The company stated this patent strengthens GIMOTI’s position as a critical treatment option for a patient population that often struggles with the effectiveness of traditional pills.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, EVOK shares are trading higher by 171.6% to $7.29 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.32 and a 52-week low of $1.94.

