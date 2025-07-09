CoreWeave Stock Is Bouncing Back Wednesday: What's Happening?

CoreWeave Inc CRWV shares are on watch Wednesday after the company announced that it became the first AI cloud provider to offer Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs at scale.

What Happened: CoreWeave announced the general availability of Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell server edition instances, offering up to 5.6x faster LLM inferencing and 3.5x faster text-to-video generation compared to the prior generation offering.

When combined with CoreWeave’s AI cloud platform, the new offering gives customers access to a cheaper alternative to larger GPU clusters for building and scaling AI applications.

“CoreWeave is built to move at the speed of innovation, and with the new RTX PRO 6000-based instances, we’re once again first to bring advanced AI and graphics technology to the cloud,” said Peter Salanki, co-Founder and chief technology officer of CoreWeave.

“This is a major step forward for customers building the future of AI, as it gives them the ability to optimize and scale on GPU instances that are ideal for their applications, and a testament to the speed and reliability of our AI cloud platform.”

CoreWeave shares are bouncing back Wednesday after trading lower to start the week after the company announced a $9 billion all-stock deal to acquire Core Scientific. The deal, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter, is expected to help CoreWeave verticalize its data center footprint.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were down 1.01% at $149.82 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of CoreWeave.