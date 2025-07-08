Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares are tumbling in Tuesday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025.

What Happened: Aehr Test Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $14.09 million, missing analyst estimates of $14.82 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

The semiconductor test and burn-in equipment supplier reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of one cent per share, in line with analyst estimates.

Bookings totaled $11.1 million in the quarter. Aehr said it had a backlog of $15.2 million as of $15.2 million.

The company ended the period with $26.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Aehr highlighted the successful launch and adoption of its first production wafer level burn-in (WLBI) system for AI processors. The company announced that one of the companies that showed strong interest in the WLBI system decided to move forward with wafer level testing of one of their high-volume processors. If successful, Aehr expects the company to transition to high-volume testing which would be a “significant opportunity,” the company said.

“We also expect to move to evaluation phases with additional AI companies during this fiscal year and believe we can capture a meaningful share of the total production burn-in market for AI processors with our FOX WLBI systems and proprietary WaferPak Contactors,” said Gayn Erickson, president and CEO of Aehr Test Systems.

“We are very excited about our new AI product offerings and the expanded total addressable market they bring to us.”

Outlook: Aehr said it’s well-positioned to capitalize on strong demand across various semiconductor applications moving forward. The company plans to continue boosting research and development efforts to add more capabilities and expand its customer base.

The company said it remains confident in its long-term growth prospects but did not reinstate specific guidance due to timing-related delays in orders as a result of “tariff-related uncertainty,” specifically related to the first quarter.

Aehr did note that it anticipates order growth across all segments in fiscal 2026, with the possible exception of silicon carbide.

Aehr’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

AEHR Price Action: Aehr Test Systems shares were down 19.61% in after-hours, trading at $12.14 at the time of publication on Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro.

