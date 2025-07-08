AES Stock Is Soaring After The Bell: Here's Why

Shares of power company AES Corp AES are surging in Tuesday’s after-hours session following reports the company has received takeover interest.

What To Know: AES is exploring options including a potential sale as multiple large investment firms have expressed interest in acquiring the company, according to Bloomberg.

Potential buyers include several major private equity firms and infrastructure investors who are interested after the stock was cut in half over the past two years and has declined approximately 13% year-to-date.

AES operates a group of renewable power assets and has signed deals to provide renewable power to multiple tech giants.

AES Price Action: AES shares were up 13.73% at $11.07 in extended trading Tuesday at last check, per Benzinga Pro.

