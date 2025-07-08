Boeing Shares Dip After Q2 Delivery Report

Boeing Co BA shares edged marginally lower in Tuesday afternoon trading after the aerospace giant announced its second-quarter delivery figures. Investors are assessing the production update ahead of full financial results later this month.

What To Know: Boeing reported the delivery of 150 commercial airplanes in the second quarter of 2025, bringing the year-to-date total to 280 aircraft.

The widely-watched 737 program accounted for 104 of those deliveries, while the company also handed over 24 of its 787 Dreamliner jets. Deliveries of the 777 and 767 models were more modest, at 13 and 9 respectively for the quarter.

On the defense side, the company's Space & Security division reported 36 deliveries in the second quarter, including a mix of new and remanufactured Apache and Chinook helicopters. Year-to-date, the defense arm has delivered 62 units.

Tuesday’s figures are preliminary. Investors will be looking for more detailed insights into the company's performance and profitability when Boeing reports its second-quarter earnings on July 29.

Boeing’s 60 aircraft delivered in June, its strongest monthly total in 18 months according to Bloomberg, highlights factory improvements and the return of U.S. jet exports to China.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Boeing shows a very strong Momentum score of 81.21, suggesting that the stock’s recent price performance is trending positively compared to its peers. However, its other metrics indicate potential areas of concern for investors.

The stock has a low Value score of 28.15 and a similarly low Growth score of 24.47. These figures suggest that Boeing may be overvalued relative to its fundamentals and that its prospects for future earnings or revenue growth are considered weak.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BA shares are trading lower by 0.37% to $217.83 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $220.00 and a 52-week low of $128.88.

