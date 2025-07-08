IBM Aims To Simplify AI Deployment With New Chips, Servers

International Business Machines Corp IBM revealed a new line of AI-focused chips and servers aimed at delivering seamless deployment for businesses.

What To Know: IBM’s new Power11 servers have been redesigned with enhancements across its processor, hardware architecture and virtualization software stack. The company said its updated servers and chips will meet demand for availability, resiliency performance and scalability.

Power11’s general availability will include high-end, mid-range and entry servers, as well as IBM Power Virtual Server in IBM Cloud. It will also be the first server to support the IBM Spyre Accelerator, the company’s system-on-a-chip that is purpose-built for AI-intensive inference workloads.

“IBM Power11 changes the game for enterprise computing. With Power11, clients can accelerate into the AI era with innovations tailored to their most pressing business needs,” said Tom McPherson, GM of Power Systems at IBM.

Power11 is designed to offer 99.9999% of uptime, zero planned downtime for system maintenance and less than one-minute ransomware threat detection. IBM said Power11 brings AI-ready infrastructure with built-in, on-chip acceleration for inferencing and will be able to scale to support mission-critical AI workloads.

Power11 will be generally available on July 25, with the Spyre Accelerator expected to follow in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Is IBM A Good Stock To Buy?

An investor can make a few decisions when deciding whether a stock is a good buy. In addition to valuation metrics and price action which you can find on Benzinga's quote pages – like IBM‘s page for example – there are factors like whether or not a company pays a dividend or buys a large portion of its stock each quarter.

These are known as capital allocation programs. IBM pays a dividend, which yields 3.12% per year. Feel free to search Benzinga's dividend calendar for the next company that is due to pay a dividend and determine what kind of yield you can earn for holding a share of the company.

Buyback programs are obviously different and highly variable. A company can approve a buyback program and purchase shares as it sees fit over the course of time in which the buyback was authorized. Looking through the latest news on IBM will often yield whether or not the company has approved a buyback program recently. Buyback programs usually serve as a support for share prices, serving as a backstop for demand.

IBM Price Action: IBM shares were down 0.71% at $290.28 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. IBM shares have gained approximately 33% year-to-date, well ahead of the S&P 500, which is up about 6.25% since the start of the year.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.