Enovix (ENVX) Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Enovix Corp ENVX shares are trading higher during Monday’s session after the company announced preliminary second-quarter financial results that exceeded guidance, coupled with the launch of its AI-1 battery platform for the next generation of artificial intelligence-capable smartphones. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The high-performance battery company reported preliminary second-quarter revenue of $7.5 million, soaring past its guidance of $4.5 million to $6.5 million and nearly doubling revenue from the same period last year. This marks the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of exceeding revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Enovix also posted a third straight quarter of positive non-GAAP gross profit at $1.2 million and narrowed its adjusted EBITDA loss to $21.4 million, beating its forecast. The company reported a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15, outperforming analyst estimates.

Pivoting to future growth, Enovix has launched its “Artificial Intelligence Class” batteries, sampling its first 7,350 mAh AI-1 batteries to a leading smartphone original equipment manufacturer. The company states its patented 100% active silicon anode technology gives the AI-1 the highest commercially available energy density, exceeding 900 Wh/L.

“We are now sampling production AI-1 batteries to those customers who demand not only industry-leading energy density, but have other stringent requirements,” said CEO Dr. Raj Talluri.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ENVX shares are trading higher by 14.7% to $13.07 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.68 and a 52-week low of $5.27.

