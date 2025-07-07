July 7, 2025 9:31 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With Webull Stock?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Webull Corp BULL shares are trading lower Monday after the company announced a $1 billion standby equity agreement.

What To Know: Webull on Thursday announced the securing of a financing option with YA II PN, an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors, through a standby equity purchase agreement.

The agreement gives Webull the option to issue up to $1 billion in Class A ordinary shares to Yorkville over a three-year period. Yorkville will pay a 2.5% discount to the market price for any shares issued under the purchase agreement.

Webull plans to use the agreement to strategically raise and deploy capital as it needs.

"With access to capital available through the Purchase Agreement, Webull is well positioned to pursue new growth opportunities, such as product expansion, new asset classes, and geographic expansion," said Anthony Denier, group president and U.S. CEO of Webull. 

"As we survey the evolving market landscape and consider next-generation technologies in the space such as stable coins and real-world asset tokenization, access to capital will be critical to our ability to innovate and compete on the cutting edge going forward."

BULL Price Action: Webull shares were down 12.1% at $12.57 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

