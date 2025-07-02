Intel (INTC) Stock Falls On Report Of Major Chip Strategy Shift

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading lower Wednesday afternoon following a report that CEO Lip-Bu Tan is considering a strategic pivot away from marketing its costly 18A chipmaking process to external clients, per a Reuters report.

What To Know: The potential move comes as the semiconductor giant grapples with substantial financial losses and intense competition from industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Per Reuters, sources familiar with the matter indicate Tan is skeptical about the external sales viability of the 18A process, which has incurred billions in development costs but has failed to attract major customers. Halting this foundry effort could lead to a substantial write-off, potentially in the hundreds of millions.

In response, Reuters reported Intel stated it doesn’t comment on hypotheticals but confirmed its commitment to using the 18A process for its internal products, such as the upcoming Panther Lake laptop processor. The company will also honor existing agreements with Amazon and Microsoft.

This reevaluation marks a critical juncture for Intel, which posted a staggering $18.8 billion loss in 2024. The discussions, which could begin this month, suggest a strategic shift towards the next-generation 14A process, which Intel believes will offer a more competitive edge against TSMC in the fierce global chip race.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, INTC shares are trading lower by 3.4% to $22.07 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.16 and a 52-week low of $17.66.

