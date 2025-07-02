Enovix (ENVX) Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Driving The Action?

Enovix Corp ENVX shares are trading higher Wednesday morning. The company earlier revealed that its Board of Directors has given the green light for a share repurchase program. The company is now authorized to buy back up to $60 million of its outstanding common stock.

What To Know: Enovix says this strategic move is intended to afford Enovix greater agility in managing its capital structure. The company stated the program will enable it to better navigate market volatility and enhance shareholder value.

Share repurchases may occur through various methods, including open-market and privately negotiated transactions, all contingent on market conditions and regulatory compliance.

Ryan Benton, Chief Financial Officer of Enovix, expressed strong confidence in the company’s trajectory. “This repurchase program reflects our confidence in the company’s long-term fundamentals and the strength of our 100% silicon-anode battery technology,” Benton remarked.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ENVX shares are trading higher by 8.3% to $10.97 Wednesday morning. ENVX has a 52-week high of $18.68 and a 52-week low of $5.27.

Image: Shutterstock