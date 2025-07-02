United Health Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH shares are moving lower Wednesday in sympathy with Centene, which withdrew its 2025 guidance.

What Happened: Late Tuesday, health insurer Centene warned that it expects earnings to come up short of prior expectations. The company withdrew its 2025 earnings per share guidance as a result.

Centene said that overall market growth in 22 of the company's 29 marketplace states was lower than previously expected based on the company's preliminary interpretation of marketplace data from independent actuarial firm Wakely.

Centene forecasted an estimated reduction of its previous full-year net risk adjustment revenue transfer expectations of approximately $1.8 billion, representing an adjusted earnings impact of approximately $2.75 per share.

United Health and other health insurer stocks moved lower alongside Centene. In May, United Health suspended its 2025 guidance as care activity accelerated and broadened to more types of benefit offerings and medical costs remained higher than the company expected.

Shares of Elevance and Humana were also moving lower at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

United Health shares are down approximately 35% year-to-date amid rising medical costs. The company said on an earnings call earlier this year that even common procedures can cost up to four times more in the U.S. than in other countries.

CEO Andrew Witty stepped down as CEO in May and was replaced by Stephen Hemsley, who previously held the CEO role from 2006 to 2017. United Health has said it expects to return to growth in 2026.

UNH Price Action: United Health shares were down 2.18% at $319.02 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

