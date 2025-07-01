Ford, General Motors Shares Rise As Automakers Report Q2 Sales Growth

Shares of Ford Motor Company F and General Motors GM are trading higher Tuesday after the companies reported strong second-quarter sales.

What To Know: Ford reported a 14.2% increase in second-quarter vehicle sales, significantly outpacing industry estimates and expanding its U.S. market share.

Ford highlighted broad-based strength across its truck, hybrid and SUV categories. The company's F-Series posted its best second quarter since 2019 with over 222,000 units sold, while electrified vehicle sales hit a record 82,886 units in the quarter. Ford also noted a 26% jump in Maverick sales and a 44.7% increase in its Bronco lineup. In total, Ford's second-quarter sales reached 612,095 units, up 14.2% year-over-year.

"We blew the doors off the overall industry with our second-quarter sales," said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue and Model e, and interim head of Ford Pro.

GM, meanwhile, posted a 7% increase in U.S. sales for the second quarter and a 12% rise for the first half of 2025. Chevrolet and Buick drove much of the growth, with record crossover sales and continued dominance in full-size pickups and SUVs. GM also saw its EV sales double in the second quarter, making Chevrolet the best-selling EV brand and Cadillac the top luxury EV brand by market share during the quarter.

"The investments we have made in our crossovers, SUVs, and pickups – both gas and electric – along with great execution by our employees, suppliers and dealers, have made GM the engine of growth for the U.S. industry this year," said Duncan Aldred, GM senior VP and president of North America.

As both companies lean into a mix of combustion, hybrid and electric offerings, the results underscore the continued strength of U.S. consumer demand for pickups and SUVs. Investors responded positively to the strong execution and upward market share trends, sending both stocks higher on the day.

Price Action: Ford shares were up 4.54% at $11.33 and General Motors shares were up 5.24% at $51.80 at the time of writing Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

