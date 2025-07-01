Jumia (JMIA) Stock Surges On Axian Takeover Buzz: What Investors Need To Know

Jumia Technologies AG – ADR JMIA shares are trading higher Tuesday afternoon as the company becomes the subject of takeover interest from Axian Telecom, per a Bloomberg report.

What To Know: Axian Telecom recently raised $600 million in financing, according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg. These funds are intended to refinance existing debt and strategically position the company for a possible acquisition of Jumia. Deliberations are reportedly ongoing and private, with no definitive agreement reached, per Bloomberg.

This potential merger follows Axian’s disclosure in May of an 8% stake in Jumia. Such an acquisition could create a powerful synergy, combining Axian’s telecommunications infrastructure with Jumia’s established e-commerce network. Representatives for both Jumia and Axian have declined to comment to Bloomberg on the speculation.

What Else: Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa, often called the “Amazon of Africa.” It provides a marketplace for consumers to buy a wide range of products, a logistics service for delivery and a payment platform, JumiaPay.

News of a potential takeover by Axian Telecom would likely cause Jumia’s stock to rise for a key reason: acquisition premium. Typically, a company seeking to acquire another offers to buy its shares at a price higher than the current market value.

The prospect of this higher payout makes the stock more attractive, driving up its price as investors anticipate the potential acquisition.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, JMIA shares are trading higher by 16.5% to $4.67. JMIA has a 52-week high of $15.04 and a 52-week low of $1.60.

