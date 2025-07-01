Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Slides On Major Stake Sale

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD are trading lower in Tuesday morning trading following the disclosure of a stock sale by a major institutional investor.

What To Know: A/NPP Diversified Holdings, an affiliate of Advance/Newhouse Partnership, reported the sale of 100 million shares, reducing its stake in the media giant to 3.97%.

The block trade was executed at $10.97 per share, representing a roughly 4% discount to the stock’s previous closing price. The sale has injected negative sentiment, with WBD shares trading down around 4.5% to approximately $10.95 in early trading.

Following the transaction, A/NPP Diversified Holdings now holds about 98 million shares of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Series A common stock.

This development comes on the heels of Warner Bros. Discovery’s June announcement of a strategic plan to split into two separate public companies by mid-2026. The planned separation will create a “Streaming & Studios” unit, led by CEO David Zaslav, and a “Global Networks” division.

The move is intended to enhance competitiveness and unlock shareholder value by allowing each entity to focus on its core strengths.

Analyst Ratings: Separately, Wall Street analysts have remained largely optimistic on Warner Bros. Discovery’s prospects despite Tuesday’s stock pressure.

Earlier Tuesday, B of A Securities maintained its “Buy” rating and increased its price target for the company from $14 to $16 per share, implying a significant 46.32% upside from current levels.

This follows positive commentary in June from Guggenheim, which reiterated its “Buy” rating, and Barrington Research, which maintained its “Outperform” rating and a $16 price target. In a more neutral stance, Needham reiterated its “Hold” rating on the stock in mid-June.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, WBD has a 52-week high of $12.70 and a 52-week low of $6.64.

