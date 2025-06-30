Rocket Lab Stock Is Rising Monday: What's Driving The Momentum?

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced its fastest launch turnaround time with the successful launch of its 68th Electron mission.

What Happened: Rocket Lab on Saturday announced that it launched a single satellite into space for a confidential customer, completing its 68th Electron launch.

The “Symphony In The Stars” mission was the second of two launches that took place at the company’s Launch Complex 1 in less than 48 hours and is the first of two planned launches for the confidential customer. The second launch for the customer is scheduled to take place before the end of the year.

“Electron has demonstrated once again that it is the gold standard for responsive and reliable space access for small satellites. The future of space is built on proven performance, and Electron continues to deliver against a stacked launch manifest this year,” said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

The launch of Saturday was Rocket Lab’s fourth successful launch in June and 10th Electron mission year-to-date. The company noted that it has a 100% mission success rate in 2025.

Rocket Lab announced last week that it was selected to launch an Electron mission for the European Space Agency to deploy two satellites for a future navigation constellation. The launch is set for no earlier than December 2025.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 1.89% at $36.05 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Rocket Lab.