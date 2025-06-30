WeBuy Global (WBUY) Stock Skyrockets Over 30% After Announcing Coinbase Integration For Crypto Payments

Shares of WeBuy Global Ltd WBUY are surging Monday morning after the Southeast Asian e-commerce and travel technology company announced it has integrated Coinbase Global Inc COIN into its platform, enabling a significant expansion of its payment options.

What To Know: The integration allows customers globally to purchase travel packages and products using hundreds of cryptocurrencies, most notably stablecoins like USDC. This strategic move is designed to eliminate cross-border payment frictions and cater to a growing international clientele in crypto-active markets.

For its travel brand, WeTrip, which offers tour packages to China, accepting stablecoins could be particularly impactful, as it reduces foreign exchange risks and bypasses costly intermediary banking processes.

“As we expand globally, offering stablecoin payments allows us to serve the evolving needs of international travelers with greater speed and convenience,” said Bin Xue, CEO of WeBuy Global.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WBUY shares are trading higher by 30.6% to $7.32 Monday morning. The stock has a significant short interest, with 25.99% of its stock’s float currently being sold short. WBUY has a 52-week high of $69.27 and a 52-week low of $0.11.

Read Also: WeBuy Global Named One of Asia-Pacific’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Financial Times

Image: Shutterstock