Gorilla Technology (GRRR) Stock Falls After $105M Offering

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc GRRR are trading sharply lower Monday morning after the security and business intelligence solutions provider announced a $105 million registered direct offering.

What To Know: The offering is anchored by a $100 million investment from a single new institutional investor, with a large existing shareholder also increasing its position. Gorilla will issue 6 million ordinary shares at a price of $17.50 per share, a notable discount to its previous closing price.

Proceeds from the sale are earmarked for critical business needs, including the establishment of performance guarantees and bid bonds for future projects. Funds will also be allocated to meet requirements for project bids and to finalize previously announced acquisitions, in addition to general working capital.

The offering is anticipated to close around July 2, pending customary closing conditions. Per the company, this capital raise is positioned to strengthen Gorilla’s financial footing as it pursues new large-scale projects and expands its operations through strategic acquisitions.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GRRR shares are trading lower by 14.6% to $19.12 Monday morning.

GRRR has a 52-week high of $44.15 and a 52-week low of $2.09.

