Locafy (LCFY) Stock Is Up Over 200% Today: What's Going On?

Locafy Ltd LCFY shares are skyrocketing Friday morning after the company announced a strategic partnership with a leading U.S. online reputation management platform.

What To Know: Locafy says the collaboration will syndicate business listings for the partner’s clients, including real estate and mortgage professionals, across a wide range of digital directories, search engines and voice assistants.

This agreement provides Locafy with what the company says will be a significant foothold in the U.S. market and sets the stage for broader adoption of its new AI-powered search and engagement tools.

Locafy will create “AI Search Ready” landing pages for clients, designed to be primary sources for major AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity.

“We’ve created the ultimate location-based digital marketing solution,” said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett. He highlighted that the company’s technology not only syndicates listings but also boosts local search rankings for valuable keywords.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCFY shares are trading higher by 225% to $8.30 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.22 and a 52-week low of $2.28.

