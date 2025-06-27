Why Is Nuburu Stock Soaring On Friday?

Nuburu Inc. BURU announced Friday that it is making steady progress in its strategic pivot toward defense and security technologies, which is highlighted by its planned acquisition of Italy-based Tekne SpA. The stock rallied following the announcement.

The deal, currently under review through Italy’s Golden Power process, is progressing as expected, with indications pointing to a favorable outcome.

Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni called Tekne’s “Tactical Bubble” a critical component in Italy’s military modernization.

The real-time battlefield system enhances communication, decision-making, and situational awareness across deployed units. It features integrated defenses against threats such as drones and electromagnetic interference.

Valued at over €50 million euros (approximately $58.5 million), Tekne’s ongoing contract with the Italian Ministry of Defense includes full deployment of the Tactical Bubble platform, which was recently showcased in large-scale exercises “Stella Alpina” and “Scudo 25.”

Alongside the Tekne deal, Nuburu is also advancing the acquisition of a SaaS startup designed to bolster cyber and operational resilience in sensitive infrastructure. Both transactions remain subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, with due diligence and audits underway.

Zamboni said the progress validates Nuburu’s strategy to diversify beyond laser tech and into high-growth verticals like defense-tech and homeland security. The company is also investing in emerging technologies, including Agentic AI while exploring fintech integration through its partnership with Supply@ME Capital Plc.

Price Action: BURU shares are trading higher by 16.29% at $0.40 on Friday’s last check.

