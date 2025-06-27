June 27, 2025 10:23 AM 2 min read

Why Is Nuburu Stock Soaring On Friday?

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Nuburu Inc. BURU announced Friday that it is making steady progress in its strategic pivot toward defense and security technologies, which is highlighted by its planned acquisition of Italy-based Tekne SpA. The stock rallied following the announcement.

The deal, currently under review through Italy’s Golden Power process, is progressing as expected, with indications pointing to a favorable outcome.

Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni called Tekne’s “Tactical Bubble” a critical component in Italy’s military modernization.

Also Read: Optics Rebound In Sight: J.P. Morgan Boost Targets On Coherent, Lumentum Amid Tech Shift Easing

The real-time battlefield system enhances communication, decision-making, and situational awareness across deployed units. It features integrated defenses against threats such as drones and electromagnetic interference.

Valued at over €50 million euros (approximately $58.5 million), Tekne’s ongoing contract with the Italian Ministry of Defense includes full deployment of the Tactical Bubble platform, which was recently showcased in large-scale exercises “Stella Alpina” and “Scudo 25.”

Alongside the Tekne deal, Nuburu is also advancing the acquisition of a SaaS startup designed to bolster cyber and operational resilience in sensitive infrastructure. Both transactions remain subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, with due diligence and audits underway.

Zamboni said the progress validates Nuburu’s strategy to diversify beyond laser tech and into high-growth verticals like defense-tech and homeland security. The company is also investing in emerging technologies, including Agentic AI while exploring fintech integration through its partnership with Supply@ME Capital Plc.

Related ETFs: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA.

Price Action: BURU shares are trading higher by 16.29% at $0.40 on Friday’s last check.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

NATO’s New 5% Target For Defense A Win for Trump; Carney Turns To Critical Minerals

Image by DC Studio via Shutterstock

BURU Logo
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.37018.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.98
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
5.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ITA Logo
ITAiShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
$186.391.02%
XAR Logo
XARSPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
$208.550.76%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved