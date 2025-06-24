Upstart Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Upstart Holdings Inc. UPST stock is trading higher Tuesday. The movement appears to be driven by positive analyst coverage.

What Happened: Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley assumed Upstart with an Overweight rating on Tuesday and announced a price target of $75. The analyst sees significant upside potential to near-term earnings.

Last month, Upstart reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 17 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. The company also guided for positive GAAP net income in the second half of the year.

Here’s a look at other recent analyst changes:

Needham analyst Kyle Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on Upstart and maintained a price target of $70.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $42 to $47.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $15 to $16.50.

SNOW Price Action: At the time of writing, Upstart shares were up 9.49% at $64.69, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

