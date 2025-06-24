Snowflake Stock Is Rising Tuesday: What's Going On?

Snowflake Inc. SNOW stock is trading higher Tuesday. The movement appears to be driven by positive analyst coverage.

What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh assumed Snowflake with an Overweight rating on Tuesday and set a price target of $262, citing improvement in secular growth trends.

The analyst sees 20% upside from current levels. Snowflake shares are already up about 45% year-to-date.

Here’s a look at other analyst changes in recent weeks:

CICC initiated coverage on Snowflake with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $225.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating on Snowflake and raised the price target from $225 to $250.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained an Outperform rating on Snowflake and raised the price target from $225 to $250.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy rating on Snowflake and maintained a price target of $230.

SNOW Price Action: At the time of publication, Snowflake stock was up 5.01% at $224.44, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

