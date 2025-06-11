BigBear.ai (BBAI) Announces Strategic UAE Partnership: What's Going On?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI saw its stock price climb early Wednesday following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Easy Lease PJSC, a mobility solutions provider in the United Arab Emirates.

What To Know: The collaboration is aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of artificial intelligence solutions to drive digital transformation across the UAE and the wider region.

The partnership will leverage BigBear.ai’s expertise in mission-ready AI, Easy Lease’s operational scale and market reach, and Vigilix’s regional insights. The joint effort will focus on creating practical, scalable technologies for mobility, industrial and other high-growth sectors, supporting the UAE’s innovation agenda.

Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, called the partnership a “milestone” and a “major first step” in the company’s international expansion plans.

In early trading Wednesday, shares of BBAI were up around 3.45%, trading around $3.90. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week range of $1.16 to $10.36.

Notably, there is substantial short interest in the stock, with 32.57% of the float currently sold short, indicating a significant number of investors are betting against the company’s share price.

