WF Holding Soars 80% After Crypto Pivot And China Expansion Plans

WF Holding Ltd WFF, a fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) manufacturer based in Malaysia, is making a strategic entry into the cryptocurrency sector. The company has appointed Bull Coin Asset Management Limited as an advisor to assist with research, technology assessment, and compliance strategy.

The company’s stock price skyrocketed following the announcement, reflecting investor optimism about the pivot.

The initiative reflects WF Holding’s plan to integrate blockchain technology with practical, real-world applications to drive long-term value for shareholders and customers.

Company leaders point to the rapid growth of blockchain adoption and rising global interest in digital assets as motivation for the move. They believe this step is essential for staying competitive and meeting evolving market demands. “It is a necessary step for technological innovation and a strategic measure to respond to customer and market demand,” the company stated.

A forecast from Zero Power projects the global cryptocurrency market could exceed $10 trillion by 2029, growing at a compound annual rate of 18.2%. WF Holding aims to seize this momentum by aligning blockchain capabilities with real-economy solutions.

In addition to its digital push, the company plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in China. It is currently evaluating potential sites for new production facilities focused on high-performance glass fiber products. The expansion is intended to boost output, increase market share, and enhance its global competitiveness.

Construction is expected to begin later this year. WF Holding hopes the investment will improve its operational efficiency and supply chain integration, strengthen partnerships with Chinese firms, and contribute to regional economic development.

WFF is currently 30 % above its 50‑day moving average of $6.58 and 23 % above its 200‑day moving average of $5.29.

Price Action: WFF shares are trading higher by 80% to $11.72 at last check Tuesday.

